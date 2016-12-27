Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

  • Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts
    Enter your Email


    Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz

To Subscribe to this Blog:

  • Enter the following URL into your RSS reader: http://suealtmeyer.typepad.com/ cleveland_law_library_web/index.rdf

Categories

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

December 27, 2016

Sleep in a Library Book and Bed Hostel in Tokyo and Kyoto

In an amazing idea, a company in Japan has designed library sleeping nooks and merged them with library shelves into Book and Bed Hostels in Tokyo and Kyoto. Check out the photos of this interesting venture here.

December 27, 2016 in Books, Libraries |

December 20, 2016

All 10 Articles from the ABA's 2016 Trends in Legal Technology Worth Reading

Last week on 12/13/16, the ABA Legal Technology Resource Center released its 4th Annual ABA TechReport. The TechReport is composed of the following 10 sections, all of which can be downloaded for free:

I took a look at all of the reports, and here are a few takeaways that will make you want to read more. The key thread in all of the articles is that lawyers need to embrace technology to enhance their practices while protecting sensitive client information. In addition, the data from the surveys underlying the reports indicate which software and cloud-based services lawyers are using most in case you are looking for some ideas.

Only 5% of lawyers claim that they have a virtual law practice, but many do not realize that using email and cloud-based services for exchanging documents with clients are forms of a virtual law practice (VLP), although document-sharing with clients is not "mainstream" yet. Most lawyers do not use a single product but instead use a "patchwork" of practice management tools to keep track of clients, calendars, billing, etc. Most solos and small firms are not blogging, a time-consuming job that is mostly in the domain of large firms. Despite an inundation of marketing aimed at TAR, or Technology Assisted Review for e-discovery, it has not been widely adopted by many lawyers. Finally, while larger firms have ample in-house and vendor-provided training opportunities to keep them abreast of new online legal research techniques, solos and small firms often claim that they are not aware of training. My advice to them is check with their bar associations and local law libraries for CLE opportunities and CLE booklets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 20, 2016 in Law Firms, Legal Profession, Social Media, Web/Tech |

Ohio Supreme Court Adopts Amendments to its Rules of Practice

Yesterday, the Ohio Supreme Court announced the that it had adopted various amendments to the rules that govern how cases are filed and proceed before the Court. A Press Release from the Court summarized the changes as follows:

  • Rule 2.02 – Pro Hac Vice Admission – Clarifies the requirement that out-of-state attorneys must file a motion for admission before being deemed to have made an appearance in a case.
  • Rule 3.02 – Filing Electronic Documents by E-mail – Eliminates filing by email because attorneys and self-represented litigants can file electronically through the Court’s e-filing portal.
  • Rule 4.06 – Substitution of Parties – Directs parties on how to proceed when substituting a party is required.
  • Rule 11.06 – Applications for Reopening in Death-Penalty Cases – Increases to 15 the page limit for applications and requires specific citations to the record.
  • Rules 16.08 and 17.08 – Modifies the rules to permit filing a citation to relevant authority less than seven days before oral argument if the authority was issued within that timeframe.

Click here for the text of the amendments.

December 20, 2016 in Civil Procedure, Criminal Procedure, E-Filing, Ohio Supreme Court, Rule Changes |

September 06, 2016

The Cleveland Law Library's Open House is This Friday, 9/9/16-Special Noon Program on 'Green' Working and Living

The Cleveland Law Library is hosting its annual Open House this Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Staff will provide tours of our facility and provide information about our services, collections and databases. Everyone who stops by will have a chance to spin our prize wheel. We are also headlining this year's Open House with  program on "Practical Tips for Working and Living Greener." This program is free and open to everyone from 12:00-1:00 p.m. 

September 06, 2016 in Environmental Law, Legal Profession, Libraries |

August 25, 2016

Librarians are the "Human Google"

A recent article and video from CBS News calls librarians at the New York Public Library the "human Google." The article points out that librarians are still a trusted source for finding accurate information, and they use both both private resources that are not on the Internet and Google in a pinch to help their patrons. One librarian at NYPL is quoted as saying a patron told her: "Thank God I reached a human being." 

August 25, 2016 in Libraries |

July 22, 2016

Bookmyne - The CLEVNET Catalog App is now available at the Law Library

The Cleveland Law Library catalog is now available for your mobile devices via BookMyne. For more information or to install the app, follow this link: https://www.clevnet.org/bookmyne

July 22, 2016 in Web/Tech |

July 14, 2016

Library of Congress Has a New Librarian-Its First Female and African American Chief

The United States Senate has just confirmed Carla Hayden as the new Librarian of Congress. She is the first female and African American Librarian to hold the position, and, according to a local news article, she is also the first professional librarian to be in charge of the LOC in over 60 years. Ms. Hayden holds a Ph.D. in Library Science and is known for her work with the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore. Ms. Hayden will serve as the 14th Librarian of Congress.

July 14, 2016 in Libraries |

June 16, 2016

Ohio Supreme Court Board of Professional Conduct Issues 2 New Advisory Opinions

Earlier this week, the Ohio Supreme Court Board of Professional Conduct issued 2 new Advisory Opinions on lawyers participation in lawyer referral services and law students with legal intern certificates :

1) 2016-3: "SYLLABUS: A lawyer should carefully evaluate a lawyer referral service, or similar online model, to ensure that it complies with the Rules of Professional Conduct and the ethical requirements of the lawyer. Where the service meets all of the elements of a lawyer referral service, a participating lawyer must ensure that the service complies with Gov.Bar R. XVI, in order for the lawyer to comply with the Rules of Professional Conduct. A lawyer’s participation in an online, nonlawyer-owned legal referral service, where the lawyer is required to pay a “marketing fee” to a nonlawyer for each service completed for a client, is unethical. A lawyer must ensure that the lawyer referral service does not interfere with the lawyer’s independent professional judgment under Prof.Cond.R. 5.4. A lawyer is responsible for the conduct of the nonlawyers of the service (Prof.Cond.R. 5.3), as well as the advertising and marketing provided by the service on the lawyer’s behalf. Prof.Cond.R. 7.1, 7.2, 7.3. Additionally, a fee structure that is tied specifically to individual client representations that a lawyer completes or to the percentage of a fee is not permissible, unless the lawyer referral service is registered with the Supreme Court of Ohio. Prof.Cond.R. 1.5, Gov.Bar R. XVI."

2) 2016-4: "SYLLABUS: A law student holding a legal intern certificate, issued by the Supreme Court under Gov.Bar R. II, is engaged in the limited practice of law and bound by the Rules of Professional Conduct. Conflicts of interest arising out of a legal intern’s current or former representation of clients are imputed to all lawyers in a private law firm when the intern is employed simultaneously as a law firm clerk. The conflicts of a former legal intern, newly employed as a lawyer, are not imputed to the lawyers in a law firm, but necessitate the screening of the lawyer from any matter he or she had substantial responsibility."

June 16, 2016 in Ethics, Ohio Supreme Court |

May 27, 2016

Ohio Supreme Court Adopts New Probate Forms for Alcohol and Drug Treatment and Public Notice Waivers for Name Changes

The Ohio Supreme Court has just adopted new Probate Court forms for alcohol and drug treatment and public notice waivers for name changes. According to the Court, new Forms 26.0-26.14 were designed for the following situations:

"A person petitioning the court for the involuntary treatment can now submit forms to demonstrate that someone is suffering from alcohol or other drug abuse; represents a danger to himself or herself, family members, or others; and would likely benefit from treatment. The forms also include a physician evaluation, a form for emergency commitment if a respondent refuses to undergo the required evaluation, and various hearing notices."

In addition, 

"The Court also approved a new probate form to allow a person seeking a name change to do so without publishing it in a newspaper if his or her personal safety would be threatened by its publication. Applicants could include domestic violence victims or those under orders of protection. Form 21.6 reflects a process provided in R.C. 2717.01(A)(4), which requires notice of the name change in a general circulation newspaper. An applicant now can use the form to ask the probate court to waive the requirement."

The new forms will be added to the existing Standard Probate Forms in the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio.

For more information, read the Ohio Supreme Court's New Release.

May 27, 2016 in Ohio Supreme Court, Probate, Rule Changes |

May 03, 2016

The Cleveland Public Library is hosting a program on "Patents and Trademarks: Get the Information You Need to Protect Your Intellectual Property"

Tuesday, May 10 • 10:00 a.m. -5:45 p.m.
Main Library, Louis Stokes Wing Auditorium
 
"United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) staff members Michael Hydorn and Robert Berry will explain patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Presentations in the afternoon by staff from the USPTO Midwest Regional Office in Detroit, the Department of Justice for the Northern District of Ohio, Customs and Border Patrol, and the Federal Trade Commission will discuss their agencies’ work in assisting people in safeguarding their inventions, designs, and products. Space is limited; pre-registration is required."
 
Register at here or call (216) 623-2932.

May 03, 2016 in Intellectual Property, Libraries |

»