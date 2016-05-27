Ohio Supreme Court Adopts New Probate Forms for Alcohol and Drug Treatment and Public Notice Waivers for Name Changes

The Ohio Supreme Court has just adopted new Probate Court forms for alcohol and drug treatment and public notice waivers for name changes. According to the Court, new Forms 26.0-26.14 were designed for the following situations:

"A person petitioning the court for the involuntary treatment can now submit forms to demonstrate that someone is suffering from alcohol or other drug abuse; represents a danger to himself or herself, family members, or others; and would likely benefit from treatment. The forms also include a physician evaluation, a form for emergency commitment if a respondent refuses to undergo the required evaluation, and various hearing notices."

In addition,

"The Court also approved a new probate form to allow a person seeking a name change to do so without publishing it in a newspaper if his or her personal safety would be threatened by its publication. Applicants could include domestic violence victims or those under orders of protection. Form 21.6 reflects a process provided in R.C. 2717.01(A)(4), which requires notice of the name change in a general circulation newspaper. An applicant now can use the form to ask the probate court to waive the requirement."

The new forms will be added to the existing Standard Probate Forms in the Rules of Superintendence for the Courts of Ohio.

For more information, read the Ohio Supreme Court's New Release.