

Tuesday, May 10 • 10:00 a.m. -5:45 p.m.

Main Library, Louis Stokes Wing Auditorium



"United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) staff members Michael Hydorn and Robert Berry will explain patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Presentations in the afternoon by staff from the USPTO Midwest Regional Office in Detroit, the Department of Justice for the Northern District of Ohio, Customs and Border Patrol, and the Federal Trade Commission will discuss their agencies’ work in assisting people in safeguarding their inventions, designs, and products. Space is limited; pre-registration is required."