The United States Senate has just confirmed Carla Hayden as the new Librarian of Congress. She is the first female and African American Librarian to hold the position, and, according to a local news article, she is also the first professional librarian to be in charge of the LOC in over 60 years. Ms. Hayden holds a Ph.D. in Library Science and is known for her work with the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore. Ms. Hayden will serve as the 14th Librarian of Congress.