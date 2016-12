The Cleveland Law Library is hosting its annual Open House this Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Staff will provide tours of our facility and provide information about our services, collections and databases. Everyone who stops by will have a chance to spin our prize wheel. We are also headlining this year's Open House with program on "Practical Tips for Working and Living Greener." This program is free and open to everyone from 12:00-1:00 p.m.