Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

  • Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts
    Enter your Email


    Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz

To Subscribe to this Blog:

  • Enter the following URL into your RSS reader: http://suealtmeyer.typepad.com/ cleveland_law_library_web/index.rdf

Categories

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« Our Law Library Dedicated a New Little Free Library in Cleveland Yesterday | Main | Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Introduces E-Filing Today, 4/17/17 »

March 29, 2017

Cleveland Law Library Hosting Book Discussion of My Own Words by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday, 3/31/17

Our Law Library, the Cleveland Law Library, is hosting a Book Discussion of My Own Words by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg this Friday, 3/31/17. This program is a joint collaboration with the Cleveland Public Library, and the Honorable Cassandra Collier Williams of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court will serve as the program's Special Guest.. The Book Discussion will be held in the Law Library's Conference Room from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Cuyahoga County Courthouse, 1 West Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44113. Click here for the flyer for the program with additional details. 

March 29, 2017 in Books, Constitutional Law, Cuyahoga Common Pleas, Libraries, U.S. Supreme Court, Women in the Law |