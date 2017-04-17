Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Introduces E-Filing Today, 4/17/17

Effective today, April 17, 2017, E-Filing is now available in the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court. As part of the launch of this new service, the Court issued E-Filing Administrative Order 1.0 containing the general rules for E-filing.

The Court's Press Release explains that:

"Attorneys may now electronically file all new domestic relations cases, except domestic violence, beginning April 17, 2017. Other filings in existing cases such as affidavits, briefs, motions, will also be accepted. Self-represented parties may participate in the e-filing program but will not be required to do so. “This is a major step forward in the Court’s efforts to provide access to justice and make our system more convenient. By investing in technology, we expect increased efficiencies and tremendous cost-savings to taxpayers,” said Administrative Judge Rosemary Grdina Gold. “The time saved from improved processes will allow us to focus on better serving the needs of our customers.” The e-filing system will allow court documents that are filed electronically to be integrated into the Court’s electronic case management system. ... There are no additional costs to e-file – users will pay the same filing fees charged for filing paper documents."

The Press Release also identifies the advantages of the new E-filing system.

An E-Filing Account Application, an E-Filing User Guide, and a list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found in the E-Filing portion the Clerk of Courts’ website: http://coc.cuyahogacounty.us/en-US/efiling.aspx.

An E-Filing Training Video will be coming soon on the Clerk of Court's web site.