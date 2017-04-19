Ohio Court of Claims Now Offers E-Filing For Claims vs. the State, Public Records Requests, and Crime Victims Compensation Cases

Many Ohio courts are jumping on the bandwagon to offer E-filing. The Ohio Court of Claims is the latest to join the movement with the launch of its E-Filing system called Odyssey eFileOH™. According to the Court's website, "Odyssey eFileOH allows users to open cases and file documents from a user-friendly, secure website from anywhere – 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The system streamlines filing processes and eliminates the need to file paper documents at the clerk’s counter." Registration at http://www.efileoh.com/ is required, and that site indicates that E-filing is available for the following types of cases: Claims vs. the State; Public Records Requests; and Crime Victims Compensation case types.

The Court has also gone 1 step further and offered an automated specific option for self-represented litigants called Odyssey Guide & File™. According to the Court, this interface "is similar to a popular tax preparation software" where users will be "guided through a series of questions... [that] will help automatically prepare and file ...court forms online."