1st Week for New & Improved Help Center @ Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court in the Cuyahoga County Courthouse

Today marks the 1st successful week for Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court's new and improved Help Center in Room 29 (basement) of the Cuyahoga County Courthouse. Although staff in the new Center cannot provide legal advice, they will be able to provide:

court forms at no cost

instructions on how to complete court forms

a review of filled-out forms for completeness and adequacy

information about court processes, practices, and procedures

an explanation of the purpose and options available through the Court

follow-up to ensure all paperwork is ready for final hearings

notary public services

help finding free or low cost legal services and programs, including mediation programs

The new Center has 1 computer for lawyers and another for self-represented litigants. These computers will enable users to prepare court forms and calculate child support.