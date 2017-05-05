Harvard Law School is Now Accepting Law School Applications from High School Juniors

According to JDJournal online, Harvard Law School has just instituted a program to allow high school juniors to apply for Law School early. Harvard Law Dean Martha Minow explained that:

"The one condition upon acceptance is that they must successfully finish their undergraduate degree and then continue on with at least two years of work, study, or the pursuit of research or fellowship opportunities before starting law school. The intention of the program is to encourage students to obtain work experience before law school as well as motivate students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields to bring their skills to the legal field."

This program is an extension of a program Harvard apparently started 2-3 years ago to allow Harvard College juniors to apply to Harvard Law School early.