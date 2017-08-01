Happy World Wide Web Day!

Today is World Wide Web Day, and we are celebrating at the Cleveland Law Library for all this day means to our patrons and the services we provide. Among many benefits the WWW offers, it enables our Law Library to conduct online legal research, host webinars for CLE credit, provide 24 x 7 access to selected research databases, host an online catalog, communicate with our patrons via email, and engage in social media. In thinking about our Law Library's sesquicentennial in 2019, we have been looking back at our history and accomplishments. We have realized that many of our landmark services were launched in the digital age of the Internet. Thanks to the World Wide Web!