September 24, 2017

U.S. Code Gets a New Title 34 (Crime Control and Law Enforcement)

The United States Code now has a new Title 34. Although Title 34 has been empty since 1956, it is now captioned Crime Control and Law Enforcement. However, there is no new content. It is simply a reorganization of content that was previously contained in Titles 18 (Crimes and Criminal Procedure), 28 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure), and 42 (The Public Health and Welfare). If you were looking for where the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1978 went, it was moved to Title 34. For more information on what moved to Title 34, see the Office of Law Revision Counsel's Summary.

September 24, 2017 in Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure |