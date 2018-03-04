Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

  • Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts
    Enter your Email


    Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz

To Subscribe to this Blog:

  • Enter the following URL into your RSS reader: http://suealtmeyer.typepad.com/ cleveland_law_library_web/index.rdf

Categories

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« Tech Thursday: Tune Up Your PC | Main

March 04, 2018

ABA Journal Article Provides Latest Statistics on Women in the Law

A recent article in the ABA Journal cited to 2 different statistics before concluding that women are still under-represented in firms and courtrooms :

" 22 percent of partners at major law firms are women. But they aren’t well-represented in court, according to Docket Alarm. Fifty-five of the top 100 law firms had less than 10 percent of their attorney appearances made by women. Eight of the top 100 firms never had a single woman on any of their cases. In patent court, 12 percent of court appearances were made by women."

Click here for ABA statistics back to 2000.

March 04, 2018 in Women in the Law |