ABA Journal Article Provides Latest Statistics on Women in the Law

A recent article in the ABA Journal cited to 2 different statistics before concluding that women are still under-represented in firms and courtrooms :

" 22 percent of partners at major law firms are women. But they aren’t well-represented in court, according to Docket Alarm. Fifty-five of the top 100 law firms had less than 10 percent of their attorney appearances made by women. Eight of the top 100 firms never had a single woman on any of their cases. In patent court, 12 percent of court appearances were made by women."

