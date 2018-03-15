Cleveland Law Library Modernizes Ohio Legislative History Research with New Microform Scanner

Our Law Library, the Cleveland Law Library recently modernized its Ohio legislative history research services with a new E-Image Data ScanPro machine. As law librarians know, some of the best resources for researching older versions of state codes and Ohio legislative history are still only available on microforms. Our new device easily scans both microfilm and microfiche and streamlines the process of saving images to a computer for later printing or emailing. Our thanks go to both the State Library of Ohio and the Institute of Museum and Library Services for awarding our Library a grant to make the purchase of this technology possible.