Last year, our Law Library held a great book discussion about the book My Own Words by United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams. The 'Notorious RBG,' who abovethelaw calls a "flaming feminist litigator," will be starring in a documentary this Spring. The movie titled RBG will air at selected theaters on May 4th this year. Click here to watch the trailer.