June 14, 2018

Ohio Board of Professional Conduct Issues 2 Advisory Opinions

On June 8, 2018, the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct issued 2 Advisory Opinions. Opinion 2018-02 discusses the extent to which out-of-state lawyers can represent Ohio lending institutions in a temporary basis.  The Syllabus of Opinion 2018-03, which addresses settlement agreements, states that:

"A settlement agreement that prohibits a lawyer’s disclosure of information contained in a court record is an impermissible restriction on the lawyer’s right to practice. A lawyer may not participate in either the offer or acceptance of a settlement agreement that includes a prohibition on a lawyer’s disclosure of information contained in a court record. A lawyer is not required to abide by a client’s decision to settle a matter
if the settlement is conditioned on a restriction to practice and must withdraw from the representation."

June 14, 2018