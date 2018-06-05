U.S. News Creates New Lawyer Directory

There is a new online lawyer directory that may soon give Martindale-Hubbell on martindale.com some competition. U.S. News has just released a preliminary version of a directory of lawyers in private practice in the United States. The ABA reports that:

"The directory initially includes tens of thousands of lawyers, but eventually will cover more than 1.3 million private-practice lawyers in the United States, according to a press release. The initial selection is based on law firm directories and bar association lists. Law firms also can supply information.

Currently client reviews are not included, but the feature will be added this summer for lawyers who pay for a premium profile, according to Best Lawyers public relations manager Katie Morgan. Lawyers who pay $30 a month for the upgrade “will have the ability to review client comments and decide which ones, if any, to publish on their profile,” she tells the ABA Journal in an email.

Lawyers do not need to be ranked by U.S. News or Best Lawyers to appear in the directory. Searches can be done by name, legal issue and location. Consumers limit the legal specialty search based on distance from their homes. Lawyers are allowed to link to their directory profile from other websites and social media platforms, including LinkedIn.

There is no charge for a basic listing. Lawyers who pay $30 a month for premium features can display rankings and awards, according to a frequent questions page. Those who pay the premium price will have a profile “with an ad-free experience,” according to a web page describing premium features."