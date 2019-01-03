Cleveland Housing Court Adopts Rule 6.13 on Sealing Eviction Records

On December 31, 2018, the Cleveland Housing Court adopted Local Rule 6.13 captioned "Motion to Seal Eviction Record." This Rule indicates that a record can be sealed "when the interests of justice...outweigh the interests of the government and public in maintaining a public record of the case..." The Rule also contains a non-exclusive list of circumstances in which sealing would be appropriate. The Rule also identifies conditions and factors for the Court to consider as well as rules for the redaction of information.

Rule 6.13 has been posted on the Housing Court's web site at this link.