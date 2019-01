According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio's minimum wage for non-tipped employees rose $.25 per hour from $8.30 to $8.55 per hour effective January 1, 2019. In contrast, the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. In addition, tipped Ohio employees received an hourly wage increase from $4.15 to $4.30 per hour. The Ohio DOC's new Minimum Wage Poster with greater details can be located on the web by clicking this link.