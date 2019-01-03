Public Domain Day 2019 Releases Many Books, Movies and Musical Works from 1923

Thanks to Duke Law School for its post about Public Domain Day 2019. According to Duke, many books, movies, and musical works are now in the public domain and can be used without restriction. Two of the books on Duke's short list include:

One of the movies that hit Duke's short list is a classic called Scaramouche, directed by Rex Ingram, and a fun song on the list is Yes! We Have No Bananas, w.&m. Frank Silver & Irving Cohn.

There is a lot of available content coming to the Internet. Duke reports that:

"Google Books will offer the full text of books from that year, instead of showing only snippet views or authorized previews. The Internet Archive will add books, movies, music, and more to its online library. HathiTrust has made over 50,000 titles from 1923 available in its digital library. Community theaters are planning screenings of the films."