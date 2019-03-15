Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

March 15, 2019

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Celebrates 86 Years

Image result for ruth bader ginsburg lego movie

Almost overnight, this sassy, 5'1"woman became a pop culture icon and today she celebrates her 86th birthday!

Known widely for her opinions and Supreme Court Dissents, Justice Ginsburg has carved a path of success, defying odds, making her own rules and showing immense fortitude regardless of her circumstances.

In celebration of Justice Ginsburg, the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association will be showing the movie "RBG" on March 28. The event is free to attend and refreshments will be provided. 

For more information, check out the CMBA website. 

