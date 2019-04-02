CMBA Movie Night: I AM EVIDENCE, April 10, 2019

Produced by Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU, the documentary I AM EVIDENCE tells the story of four survivors whose rape kits went untested for years.

Focusing on three American cities, Detroit, Cleveland & Los Angeles, the film reveals the historic nature of the way the crime of sexual assault is treated in this country, aw well as the positive effects that occur when perpetrators are held accountable and survivors are given an opportunity for healing and justice.

Join our friends at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association for 1 hour of CLE, refreshments, networking and a showing of the movie I AM EVIDENCE.