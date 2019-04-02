Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

  • Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts
    Enter your Email


    Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz

To Subscribe to this Blog:

  • Enter the following URL into your RSS reader: http://suealtmeyer.typepad.com/ cleveland_law_library_web/index.rdf

Categories

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« TECH THURSDAY: AVOIDING PHISHING SCAMS | Main | TECH THURSDAY: TUNE UP YOUR WINDOWS 10 PC »

April 02, 2019

CMBA Movie Night: I AM EVIDENCE, April 10, 2019

Produced by Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU,  the documentary I AM EVIDENCE tells the story of four survivors whose rape kits went untested for years.

Focusing on three American cities, Detroit, Cleveland & Los Angeles, the film reveals the historic nature of the way the  crime of sexual assault is treated in this country, aw well as the positive effects that occur when perpetrators are held accountable and survivors are given an opportunity for healing and justice.

Join our friends at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association for 1 hour of CLE, refreshments, networking and a showing of the movie I AM EVIDENCE.

Additional information is available on their website: https://clemetrobar.org/CMBA_P…/CMBA/Events/Movie_Night.aspx

April 02, 2019 in Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, Evidence |