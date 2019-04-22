Earth Day 2019

"In nature, nothing exists alone." -Rachel Carson, 1962

Today we celebrate Earth Day, which began 49 years ago in response to pollution and growing ecological awareness. This year's theme- Protect Our Species- focuses on, "the unprecedented global destruction and rapid reduction of plant and wildlife populations directly linked to causes driven by human activity: climate change, deforestation, habitat loss, trafficking and poaching, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and pesticides to name a few" (www.earthday.org).

The Cleveland Law Library has made an effort to cut back and reduce our footprint, becoming "Green Certified" through the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association's Green Certification Initiative in 2009. Over the years, the following practices have been implemented at the library to support this initiative:

Recycle or re-use all non-confidential paper

Provide subsidized bus passes to employees

Recycle books that we are discarding

Less printing, more emailing

Purchase of Energy Star office equipment

Provide policies via library intranet rather than in print

Use of recycling bins for paper, aluminum and plastic

Unplug office equipment at the end of the day

Turn off all non-essential lights and computers at closing

Although these practices may seem small, or sometimes even impossible, recycling and remaining conscious as to our consumption of energy and production of waste can make all the difference. If you have any suggestions for green initiatives that we can implement at the Cleveland Law Library, please reach out to us. We are always considering additional ways to improve our practices and better the Earth.