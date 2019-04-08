National Library Week, first sponsored in 1958, is an annual celebration that recognizes the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in our lives and in our communities. This year's theme is Libraries=Strong Communities, which is very fitting for the Cleveland Law Library, as we will celebrate 150 years of service to the greater Cleveland legal community on December 18, 2019!

The Cleveland Law Library Association (CLLA) was founded on December 18, 1869 by sixty-six local attorneys and judges who recognized the need for a local law library dedicated to legal research, education and the “promotion of the science of the law.” Since its inception, the CLLA has provided legal reference and research services to the local bar. Over the course of time, Ohio statutes carved out an additional role for the CLLA as a county law library to serve the local judiciary, elected officials in Cuyahoga County, and members of the Ohio General Assembly. When Ohio legislation was passed in 2009 that shifted the responsibility for serving local courts and governments to a new entity called the Cuyahoga County Law Library Resources Board (CLLRB), the CLLA partnered with the CLLRB to provide a joint law library in the Courthouse called the Cleveland Law Library that continues to benefit the members of both organizations. The Cleveland Law Library is open to members every week from Monday through Friday, and members of the public are welcome every Wednesday.

The Cleveland Law Library strives to provide the best services possible for county officials, our members, and members of the public. Our 150 year anniversary, or sesquicentennial, is not just a testament to our tenure, but to the strength of the legal community here in the greater Cleveland area. We are eternally grateful to our members, the members of the public, and Cuyahoga County for their patronage, as well as the support system we have built amongst ourselves over the last 150 years.

Thank you all for your continued support and happy National Library Week!