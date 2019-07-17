🏛 Emojis & the Law

Happy World Emoji Day!

Here at the Cleveland Law Library we love our emojis!

However, with emojis becoming more commonplace with each passing day, we wanted to share a few articles of interest with you regarding emojis and their place in the law.

One article from Thomson Reuters discusses the implications and interpretation of emojis, even delving into emojis and their place in contract law.

Another article, from Hein Online, reminds us that "among its many functions, an emoji could be used to emphasize the meaning of accompanying text, to apply an emotional quality to the text, or even to substitute for text entirely" (Hutchinson, 2019).

These articles provide valuable insight on how something as small as an emoji can affect an ongoing case, the perception of an involved party or the implied intent.