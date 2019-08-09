Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

  • Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts
    Enter your Email


    Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz

To Subscribe to this Blog:

  • Enter the following URL into your RSS reader: http://suealtmeyer.typepad.com/ cleveland_law_library_web/index.rdf

Categories

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« TECH THURSDAY: BEST WINDOWS 10 APPS FOR YOUR BUSINESS | Main

August 09, 2019

Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Launches Mobile App

The Domestic Relations Division of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas has launched a FREE app, CourtConnect, that will allow attorneys and litigants to access the Domestic Relations Court online. Attorneys will be able to access efiling using their existing user name and password. Non-lawyers will be provided the option to register for an account. 

The app will provide access to the docket in real time, as well as push notifications for filings, hearing dates and continuances. For additional information on CourtConnect, you can access the press release here.

August 09, 2019 |