Law Librarians of Congress Post Information on Free Online Caselaw

In Custodia Legis, which is the blog run by the Law Librarians of Congress, just posted a notice about their new Research Guide to finding free case law online. The resources the Librarians curated include Google Scholar, CourtListener, FindLaw, Justia, and the Public Library of Law. As part of the Guide, the Librarians highlight the tools, coverage, and unique features of each of these online databases. Interestingly, they also pointed out that CourtListener "maintains the RECAP Archive, which includes selected case and docket information from federal appellate, district, and bankruptcy courts."