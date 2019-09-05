🏛 Participate in Our First Online Book Discussion!

Thanks to advances in technology and our Network Services Librarian, Eric, you now have the option to attend our book discussions online!

Our first online book discussion will take place on Friday, September 13 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.

Join us as we welcome local Cleveland author, Brad Ricca, to discuss his book Mrs. Sherlock Holmes: The True Story of New York City's Greatest Female Detective and the 1917 Missing Girl Case That Captivated a Nation.

Attendance is FREE and all are welcome, however, you must register online to attend.

Please contact the Cleveland Law Library at (216) 861-5070 or lawlib@clelaw.lib.oh.us if you have any additional questions or concerns.