Ben & Jerry’s Creates New Ice Cream Flavor-Justice ReMix’d

As we all say goodbye to Summer, Courthouse News just announced that Ben & Jerry’s has created a new, law-inspired ice cream flavor called Justice ReMix’d. According to the article, the new ice cream was launched" to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system." Ben & Jerry's claims it created the new flavor in the hope of "kick starting conversations about racial inequity in America, and the need for criminal justice reform." Justice ReMix’d contains cinnamon, chocolate ice cream, gobs of cinnamon bun dough, and spicy fudge brownies. Ben & Jerry's will be donating a portion of proceeds from sales to support the "Advancement Project National Office, a multiracial civil rights group and its fight for justice for all, despite race or poverty."