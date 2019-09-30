Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

  • Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts
    Enter your Email


    Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz

To Subscribe to this Blog:

  • Enter the following URL into your RSS reader: http://suealtmeyer.typepad.com/ cleveland_law_library_web/index.rdf

Categories

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation Changes Its Name | Main

September 30, 2019

Move Over Bluebook-There's an Indigo Book in Town

Every lawyer knows about The Bluebook, the gold standard in citation formats from the Harvard and Columbia Law Reviews. However, an NYU professor and a group of law students created a new citation manual called The Indigo Book. According to a recent Press Release, The Indigo Book was released in beta version in 2016, and it is free and "open" with "No Rights Reserved." Compared to The Bluebook, "The Indigo Book was created with a more flexible, arguably practical, citation system in mind." Check it out for yourself..

September 30, 2019 in Books, Law School, Legal Research, Libraries |