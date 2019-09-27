Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation Changes Its Name

A recent article from Court News Ohio recently stated that "The Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation, the largest funder of civil legal aid in Ohio is changing its name to the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation. Its mission is to "The Ohio Access to Justice Foundation is committed to improving access to justice and ensuring that legal aid societies and other resources, programs and services address the unmet civil legal needs of low-income and underserved Ohioans.The name change reflects the Foundation’s broader commitment to access to justice initiatives." With this change, OLAF is changing to OAJF, and it also has a new website.