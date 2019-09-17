Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

September 17, 2019

OSBA Launches Ohio Notary Services, LLC. for Notary Education and Testing

If you had not already heard, notary laws in the State of Ohio are changing in less than a week. These changes were enacted with the passage of SB 263, the Notary Public Modernization Act, which will centralize all Ohio notary applications in the Ohio Secretary of State. Just in time, the OSBA has launched Ohio Notary Services, LLC, a brand new "partnership between the OSBA and five metropolitan bar associations, including Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo" which will "provide statewide notary education and testing services for current and future Ohio notaries public, as well as for those who wish to add the new designation of online notary public." Click here to read the OSBA's Press Release.

