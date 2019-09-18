Today is Read an eBook Day!

eBooks allow us the freedom to access literature from wherever our lives (or our caseloads) may take us. In celebration of Read an eBook Day, we would like to announce that we have enhanced our eBook collection through continued participation in the Consortium of Ohio County Law Libraries.

The following titles are now available in eBook format through the Cleveland Law Library:

Lexis/Matthew Bender

Ohio Transaction Guide

Anderson’s Ohio Civil Practice with Forms

Ohio Creditor’s Rights

Ohio Consumer Law

ABA

Electronic Evidence for Family Law Attorneys

How to Succeed as a Trial Lawyer

Representing People with Mental Disabilities

The ABA Cybersecurity Handbook

Immigration Compliance and Best Practices

Accessing our eBooks is easy. Visit our website, https://clevelandlawlibrary.org/, and select eBook Libraries” from the gray navigation bar at the top of the screen.

Next, click on LEXISNEXIS® eBook Library. The list of available eBooks will appear on the left side of the screen; the instructions to access the eBooks will appear on the right side of the screen.