Happy 150th Birthday to the Cleveland Law Library Association

Today is a day to celebrate at the Cleveland Law Library Association. One hundred and fifty years ago today on December 18, 1869, sixty-six local attorneys and judges met in a prior Cuyahoga County Courthouse to create a law library dedicated to legal research, education and the “promotion of the science of the law.” See our Charter. Five prominent attorneys named Jesse P. Bishop, John Hutchins, Seneca O. Griswold, William J. Boardman, and Samuel Williamson served as the CLLA’s first Board of Directors. The CLLA’s current Board has grown to include fourteen members that represent a cross-section of local practitioners at large and small law firms, as well as judges from the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas and Eighth District Appellate Courts. Since 1912, the CLLA has been located on the fourth floor of the Cuyahoga County Courthouse in downtown Cleveland.

The CLLA’s collection began with donations and purchases from its founding fathers. By 1901, the CLLA’s collection was growing by 1,000 volumes per year, and by its centennial in 1969, the CLLA could boast to owning substantially all of the world’s law available in the English language. Today, the Law Library’s print collection stands at 117,550 legal treatises, form books, practice guides, law journals, statutes, rules, and other materials. More importantly for modern attorneys, the CLLA maintains a large collection of online legal research databases in-house and over 1,100 eBooks that members can access anytime from anywhere.

Throughout its history, the CLLA has always embraced new, legal research technologies to enhance its patron services. Almost 50 years ago the CLLA installed its first stand-alone computer terminal from OBAR/Mead Data Central Inc., and in 1992, it purchased dial-up services and bar-coded all of its books so that they could circulate more efficiently to members. After creating a Local Area Network for its 125th anniversary, the CLLA launched its first web page at www.clelaw.lib.oh.us in 1995. Before the end of the last Century, the CLLA had posted its first online Research Guide Series, purchased legal research CD-ROM’s from West (now Thomson Reuters), and created its flagship Members Only page. This cutting-edge portal offered members their first taste of remote access to online legal research databases and served as a model that other law libraries in Ohio have both envied and copied. Today, the Members Only page provides an online, self-serve gateway where members can access even more valuable legal research databases from their offices and homes.

Please join our staff for cup cakes today at noon to celebrate our 150th birthday!