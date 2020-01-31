Cleveland Law Library Welcomes CLEVNET Directors Today, 1/31/2020

Today, the Cleveland Law Library is hosting its first meeting of the Directors of CLEVNET, a consortium of libraries in NEO. Welcome Directors!

In 1985, the Cleveland Law Library became the first and still the only law library to join CLEVNET, a consortium of public and special libraries in Northeast Ohio which has been recognized as a nationwide leader in library innovation The Cleveland Law Library's decision to join CLEVNET has since enabled the Law Library to share in the same advanced technologies that public libraries have offered to their patrons. The Law Library got its first taste of online research through an “Information Gateway” that was provided by the CLEVNET Consortium. Through a simple interface, the Law Library was able to search the catalogs of Case Western Reserve University, Kent State University, Oberlin College, Cleveland State University, and the Cuyahoga County Public Library. In 1990, the Law Library’s membership in CLEVNET enabled the Law Library to begin archiving the opinions of the Eighth District Court of Appeals on the Law Library’s website.

The Law Library’s membership in CLEVNET continues today and has provided the Law Library with a state-of-the-art online catalog since 1987, a sophisticated Integrated Library System for tracking materials and patrons, and high-tech library support services.

Thanks CLEVNET!