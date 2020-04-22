50 Years of Earth Day

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, celebrations look a little different. With the spread of Covid-19, many of us are keeping a safe social distance from those whom we normally interact with by learning to do our jobs from the comfort of our homes. In many cases, working remotely is having an indirect, positive effect on our environment.

The staff of the Cleveland Law Library has been working from home since mid-March. Indirectly, we have continued our green initiatives through a diminished use of electricity in our offices. Our paper waste has slowed, as we are not printing documents in the capacity that we are used to. Additionally, those who commute to work in a personal vehicle are no longer making the trek, contributing to a reduction of air pollution.

While we await the return of our normal lives and routines, jobs that once seemed impossible to perform at a distance are becoming second nature. Waste that seemed essential in our day-to-day is becoming inessential. This change in operations has shown us that there are still many ways to reduce our footprint, an initiative that the Cleveland Law Library will continue to strive for after we return to normal operations.