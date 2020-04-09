Temporary LexisNexis remote patron access is finally available to our members!

Dear Members: Due to the impact of Covid-19 on regular business operations, LexisNexis has graciously offered temporary remote patron access privileges to members of the Cleveland Law Library. This option will allow you to log in from your home or office to use Lexis databases that the Cleveland Law Library is ordinarily only able to provide for members on-site at the Courthouse.



Registration is required, but the process is pretty simple, and privileges will last for 30 days or until May 31, 2020 (whichever is shorter). Your 30 days of access all depends upon the date when you sign up.



Members who wish to take advantage of this new benefit should follow these steps:

Sign in to the Law Library's Members Only page at this link: https://clevelandlawlibrary.org/Public/Misc/narrative.html

(If you need your User Name and Password, please email the law library at lawlib@clelaw.lib.oh.us)