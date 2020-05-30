Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

  • Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts
    Enter your Email


    Preview | Powered by FeedBlitz

To Subscribe to this Blog:

  • Enter the following URL into your RSS reader: http://suealtmeyer.typepad.com/ cleveland_law_library_web/index.rdf

Categories

Archives

Blog powered by Typepad

« Cleveland Law Library Stay-at-Home Cookbook 2020 | Main | Welcome Back to the Cleveland Law Library Starting June 1st »

May 19, 2020

30 Days of Free LexisNexis for Cleveland Law Library Members-Offer Extended Through June 30th

Dear Members: Due to the impact of Covid-19 on regular business operations, LexisNexis has graciously extended temporary remote patron access privileges to members of the Cleveland Law Library. This option will allow you to log in from your home or office to use Lexis databases that the Cleveland Law Library is ordinarily only able to provide for members on-site at the Courthouse.

This program was set to expire at the end of May, but Lexis has extended it through June 30th. If you have not already taken advantage of this service, you can use it to obtain privileges that will last for 30 days or until June 30, 2020 (whichever is shorter). Your 30 days of access all depends upon the date when you sign up.

Registration is required, but the process is pretty simple. Members who wish to take advantage of this new benefit should follow these steps:
  • Sign in to the Law Library's Members Only page at this link:
        Click "Electronic Resources Library"
  • Click "New Version"
  • Click the link in red at the top of the page to sign up for Lexis remote access.
  • Start enjoying your new member benefit!
Thanks,
Kathy Dugan, Director

May 19, 2020 in Legal Research, Libraries |