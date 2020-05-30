30 Days of Free LexisNexis for Cleveland Law Library Members-Offer Extended Through June 30th

Dear Members: Due to the impact of Covid-19 on regular business operations, LexisNexis has graciously extended temporary remote patron access privileges to members of the Cleveland Law Library. This option will allow you to log in from your home or office to use Lexis databases that the Cleveland Law Library is ordinarily only able to provide for members on-site at the Courthouse.



This program was set to expire at the end of May, but Lexis has extended it through June 30th. If you have not already taken advantage of this service, you can use it to obtain privileges that will last for 30 days or until June 30, 2020 (whichever is shorter). Your 30 days of access all depends upon the date when you sign up.



Registration is required, but the process is pretty simple. Members who wish to take advantage of this new benefit should follow these steps:

Sign in to the Law Library's Members Only page at this link: https://clevelandlawlibrary.org/Public/Misc/narrative.html (If you need your User Name and Password, please email the law library at lawlib@clelaw.lib.oh.us) Click "Electronic Resources Library"

Click "New Version"

Click the link in red at the top of the page to sign up for Lexis remote access.

Start enjoying your new member benefit!