Cleveland Law Library Celebrates Virtual Law Day

Today, is the American Bar Association’s Annual Law Day, and this year’s theme is “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.” It is a day to celebrate the right of all people to vote, but especially women, who were unable to vote until the 19th Amendment was passed 100 years ago. This year’s theme was put to a considerable test in Ohio in early Spring when the Coronavirus pandemic jeopardized the rights of people who had planned to vote in person in the primary election on March 17th before or after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. It also tested the separation of powers doctrine when a Franklin County, Ohio Judge denied an order to delay the election, the Ohio Department of Health closed the polls due to public safety concerns, and the Ohio Supreme Court denied a candidate’s challenge to keep the polls open. Thankfully, Ohio decisions to keep poll workers and voters safe also preserved voting rights and Democracy through extended absentee voting.