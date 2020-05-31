Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

May 31, 2020

Cleveland Law Library Closed June 1st

Dear Members:
Please accept my apologies, but we will not be able to reopen tomorrow on June 1st. Due to events which occurred downtown over the weekend, we have decided to remain closed on Monday for the safety of our staff and patrons. We will take this new challenge one day at a time, re-evaluate on a daily basis, and decide to reopen when it is safe for everyone involved. Please check our blog at clevelandlawlibrary.org for updates, and stay tuned for another email indicating when we will reopen. In the interim, please continue to utilize our virtual reference and research services and databases as you have done since mid-March.

Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.
Kathy Dugan, Director
 

