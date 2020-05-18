Cleveland Law Library Stay-at-Home Cookbook 2020

Dear Members and Friends:





kathy.dugan@clelaw.lib.oh.us or ashley.sprankle@clelaw.lib.oh.us





We will indicate who submitted each recipe, but if you would prefer to remain anonymous, please let us know.





While we have been staying at home during the Coronavirus pandemic, all of us have found creative ways to keep from getting bored and cope with the stress we have all been experiencing. Since I personally love to cook and bake, I have been trying out a lot of new recipes in my kitchen, especially those that include chocolate, and sharing them with my family. If you have also enjoyed experimenting in your own kitchens, we would love to have you share some of your best and most delicious stay-at-home recipes with us. They can be comfort foods that you made over and over again or new recipes that you tried for the very first time. We will accept recipes for any meal of the day that vegetarians, vegans, or meat-eaters would enjoy, including breakfast foods, salads, soups, entrees, desserts, snacks, etc. We plan to collect all of your submissions and publish them in a digital cookbook called the Cleveland Law Library Stay-at-Home Cookbook.If you have one or two recipes that you would like to share and have published in our Cookbook, please send them to Ashley Sprankle or me by May 31, 2020:Once the Cookbook is done, we will let you all know and make it freely available to everyone on the Law Library's website.Thanks very much, and we look forward to receiving great recipes from you.Kathy Dugan, Director