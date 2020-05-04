Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with You

Did you know that a standard lightsaber is approximately 3 feet long? We didn't know that either.

As we celebrate Star Wars Day and prepare to return to a "new normal" following the Coronavirus outbreak, this may be an important measurement to keep in mind, remembering to keep two lightsabers of distance between yourself and others at all times.

Although we are unable to celebrate Star Wars Day in person with our patrons, or enjoy other in person programming with you at this time, the librarians and staff members of the Cleveland Law Library are amping up to continue providing remote services and programs, and when it is safe, programs that adhere to social distancing guidelines, for the foreseeable future.

While the stay at home order has left many of us feeling as if we are in a galaxy, far far away, we want to assure you that we will continue to be here to serve you. We look forward to the day when we can safely reopen our doors to our patrons.

Until then, may the force be with you.