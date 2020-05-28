Welcome Back to the Cleveland Law Library Starting June 1st



WELCOME BACK!



I have some very good news to share. The Cleveland Law Library will be finally reopening on the 4th floor of the Cuyahoga County Courthouse on June 1st. Beginning on that day, members will be able to utilize their full library privileges on-site again, including accessing all of our databases and books, requesting assistance from librarians in person, and checking out books.



You may, however, notice a few changes when you return. Everyone who enters the Cuyahoga County Courthouse will be screened, and face coverings are going to be required at all times. Screenings include having your temperature taken, answering a series of questions, and receiving a wristband. In addition, for those who do not have a face covering, a mask will be provided. The County is also posting safety and directional signage throughout the building and stationing concierges in the Rotunda to direct people to their destinations and check people in for court appointments. In addition, only two people will be allowed to use an elevator at one time.



In addition, we have implemented a number of specific safety measures on the 4th floor. In the spirit of 6' social distancing, we have installed plexiglass partitions at our front desk, segregated our patron computers, removed some of the chairs in our Main Room, reduced the occupancy of our conference rooms, and created directional traffic patterns throughout the Law Library. Our staff will also be wearing masks at all times, and they will observe the 6' rule when providing you with assistance. We will be utilizing disposable keyboard and mouse sleeves at all of our patron computers, sanitizing all workstations and conference rooms between uses, and regularly disinfecting all common surfaces every day. There are also multiple hand sanitizing stations located in the Law Library lobby and bathrooms for your use. We have also implemented safety protocols for our books that involve quarantining them for at least 72 hours before they can be returned to the shelves or circulated to a new patron. For at least the first few months of our reopening, we will also be offering curbside pick-up and drop off of books for those who do not otherwise need to enter the Courthouse. Just call ahead to arrange a mutually convenient time with our staff.



In addition, to help all of us transition to this new business normal and ensure time for cleaning, we will be temporarily reducing our hours. For at least the first month through the end of June, we will only be open to patrons on the 4th floor of the Courthouse from Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. However, our staff will still be available by phone and email on Fridays when our offices are closed to patrons. Only time will tell, but I am hopeful that we can resume full operating hours this Summer.



On behalf of our Board members and staff, I would like to thank you very much for your patience and understanding while our law library was closed in the Courthouse, and we were staying home to stay safe. We welcome you back in person and look forward to providing you with reference and research assistance once again.



Kathy Dugan, Director