Changes at the Cleveland Law Library

To do our part in stopping the spread of Covid-19, the Cleveland Law Library has undergone various changes, noted below:
-Our front desk is equipped with a plexiglass shield to create a barrier between patrons and staff.
-We have distanced our patron computer work stations, opening our isolated public computer for member use as well. Additionally, we have a computer-equipped conference room for member use.
-We have further limited capacities for our conference rooms and have opened up our technology center to be used as an additional conference room. Please contact us for exact capacities.
-Designated seating is available at the tables in our main room. All computer work stations, seating, and conference rooms are sanitized after each use.
-The aisleways between ranges of books now have directional traffic patterns, and the balconies have been roped off to limit capacity and contamination. Patrons must now ask staff to retrieve volumes from the balconies.
-We have provided a tub of wipes in a central location to be used by anyone wishing to sanitize a workspace prior to sitting. A specified Covid-19 waste container is available for disposal of these wipes.
-A Purell sanitizer station is also available for use.