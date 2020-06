Dear Members:

Welcome back today. The Cleveland Law Library will be open for business at the Cuyahoga County Courthouse starting today, June 8, 2020. Our temporary hours will be 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Although we will not be open on the 4th floor of the Courthouse on Fridays for a while, our reference librarians will be available to assist you with your reference and research needs by phone at 216-861-5070 and email at lawlib@clelaw.lib.oh.us.

Kathy Dugan, Director