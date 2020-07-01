Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

July 01, 2020

Cleveland Law Library Merchandise is Here!

Merch Banner

In honor of the Cleveland Law Library's 150th anniversary, we now have branded merchandise! 

Start your day off right with a fresh cup of coffee in a Cleveland Law Library 150th anniversary mug. 

Work from home comfortably in a soft, 99% cotton t-shirt displaying the Cleveland Law Library's 150th anniversary logo- and don't forget the matching hat! 

Spruce up your home office with our anniversary logo mouse pad, and be sure to grab a reusable shopping bag to carry that curbside pickup back home. 

Visit our online store for more information.

