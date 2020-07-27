Get Email Delivery of This Blog's Posts

July 27, 2020

Cleveland Law Library Publishes Commemorative 150th Anniversary Video

In honor of the Cleveland Law Library's 150th Anniversary, our staff created a short, commemorative video which provides a brief history of the Law Library and contains excerpts from several of the oral histories we collected from our patrons and board members. This video is available on our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As2wuiksKno&feature=youtu.be

We would to thank all of the individuals whose oral history recordings we excerpted to create our video, and we hope that you will find the video informative and enjoyable.

