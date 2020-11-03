It's Member Appreciation Week!

Although 2020 has been incredibly challenging, we want you to know that we are thankful for our members. While the ways in which we have provided services has changed somewhat, with less face-to-face interaction and fewer opportunities to connect, it has not diminished our appreciation for your support. Thank you for allowing us to serve you, as we have served the greater Cleveland community for the past 150 years.

As a thank you to our members, we are designating this week as “Member Appreciation” week. Every day this week, we will be giving away selected 150th Anniversary merchandise to the first members who call us at 216-861-5070, email us at lawlib@clelaw.lib.oh.us, or stop by the Law Library in person. These lucky members will have their choice of either a commemorative Cleveland Law Library grocery bag, coffee mug, or mouse pad. Members can only win one time during the week, and the last prizes will be awarded on Friday, November 6th, which coincides with “Love Your Lawyer Day.”