The Cleveland Law Library is Closing, Effective 11/25/2020



Dear Members,



I am asking for your patience and understanding once again. For the safety of our patrons and staff, the Cleveland Law Library is closing its 4th floor facility at the end of today. Effective starting tomorrow, the Cleveland Law Library will return to virtual-only reference and research services and curbside pick-up/drop-off of books. This was a very difficult decision to make, but COVID positive numbers continue to rise, local governments have issued stay-at-home advisories, and doctors are urging additional caution so that hospitals are not overwhelmed, and medical staff can stay healthy to care for patients who need critical care.



With the recent news about three promising vaccines, I am hopeful that we can return to normal soon. However, while we are physically closed, please continue to send us your requests by email to lawlib@clelaw.lib.oh.us, or call us at 216-861-5070. We will have limited staff on site to take your calls and retrieve books, but the rest of our staff will be working from home to try and keep everyone safe. In addition, don't forget about all of the remote databases and ebooks that we regularly offer, as well as the partnerships we have with Lexis and Westlaw that are still allowing our members limited, remote access to select databases during the pandemic. Please contact our staff if you have not yet taken advantage of these enhanced member privileges.



On behalf of our Board members and staff, I would like to wish you and your family members a happy and safe Thanksgiving. 🦃



Kathy Dugan