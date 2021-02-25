Did you know that it is Library Lover's Month? The month of February celebrates those who love books and the pursuit of knowledge as much as we do!

This month is best observed by utilizing services at your library of choice! Come visit us (we are open again), conduct some research, ask our librarians a question, and check out a book. There are so many resources available on site, as well as on our website.

You can also visit the How to Love Your Library page for more information on this unofficial holiday.